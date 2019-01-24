You are here

Home > Real Estate

Rents, prices of Singapore industrial space unchanged in Q4 2018: JTC

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 2:22 PM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

RENTALS and prices of industrial space in Singapore remained unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2018 over the preceding quarter, according to the latest data from industrial land and infrastructure agency JTC Corp.

Compared with a year ago, the price index was also unchanged while the the rental index eased 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the occupancy rate of the overall industrial property market for the fourth quarter of last year rose by 0.2 percentage point to 89.3 per cent compared with the previous quarter. Compared with a year ago, the occupancy rate rose by 0.4 percentage point.

For industrialists looking to own production spaces, about 60 units in uncompleted strata-titled developments remained available for sale at end-December 2018. These units totalled about 22,000 square metres of space, and will provide options for industrialists to site or relocate their operations to these developments.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

JTC also said that based on the number of caveats lodged for industrial properties, the transaction volume in the fourth quarter of 2018  was down 5.0 per cent from the previous quarter, but up 34 per cent year on year.

This year, another 1.5 million sq m of industrial space, including 303,000 sq m of multiple-user factory space, is estimated to come on-stream; this is about 3 per cent of  the current industrial stock. In comparison, the average annual supply and demand of industrial space in the past three years were around 1.4 million sq m and 1.1 million sq m respectively.

"With more supply coming on-stream, it will continue to support the expansion plans of industrialists," JTC said.

Real Estate

America’s most expensive home sold to hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin

CapitaLand Commercial Trust bumps Q4 DPU up 6.7% to 2.22 S cents

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

Suntec Reit's Q4 DPU dips to 2.59 S cents on enlarged unit base

US home price rise slows sharply in December

Hedge fund billionaire buys £95m London home

Editor's Choice

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
5 Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6uxad6hmgly1ed0526y8.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore telcos will have to consolidate in next 3 years, warns Moody's

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Transport

Singapore to streamline rules governing taxis, private-hire cars

Drew and Napier - Davinder Singh - 2_Brighter, cropped for L500.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice

AK_cars_2401.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Transport

Fewer COEs for bidding in February-April

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening