Residential, commercial project at Mohamed Sultan Road put up for sale for S$30m

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 4:04 PM
A DEVELOPMENT under construction at 21/23 Mohamed Sultan Road, consisting of an eight-storey residential block and adjoining commercial building, has been put up for sale by tender by its owner, a privately held investment holding company.

The indicative price for the property is about S$30 million, said its sole marketing agent, SRI (Singapore Realtors Inc).

SRI managing director Tony Koe said that seven of the eight storeys are up for the apartment block, which will house 11 units and two penthouses at the rear. Work on the commercial block is up to the ground-floor construction, but has not begun on the planned basement level. Temporary planning permission has been granted for first-storey restaurant use.

Located in prime District 9, the site has a combined land area of about 478.1 square metres or 5,146 square feet and is zoned for residential with commercial at first-storey and a gross plot ratio of 3.8 under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Master Plan 2014.

sentifi.com

The strata area for the commercial and residential components are about 4,600 sq ft and 8,700 sq ft respectively.

Located within the River Valley conservation area, the 999-year site, whose lease begins in July 1841, is near Robertson Walk with its eateries, UE Shopping Mall and Liang Court. Fort Canning MRT Station is about 400 metres away.

“Sites along the Mohamed Sultan with approval for an eight-storey block is rarely available for sale and we expect this rare opportunity would be attractive to family offices, funds and astute high net worth individuals looking to diversify their portfolio into residential/commercial segment,” said Mr Koe.

The tender for the property closes at 2pm on Aug 30.

