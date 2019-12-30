You are here

Home > Real Estate

Residential property prices in Germany jump amid cheap ECB money

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 4:15 PM

[BERLIN] German property prices jumped in the third quarter as record-low borrowing costs and housing shortages continued to push up demand for apartments in urban areas, data showed on Monday.

Prices for owner-occupied dwellings in Germany's seven-largest metropolises rose by 9 per cent year on year from July through September, the Federal Statistics Office said.

Prices for single-family and two-family houses in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Duesseldorf were up 7.5 per cent year on year in the third quarter.

Among the factors pushing up residential property prices are the European Central Bank's (ECB) ultra-low interest rates, capacity constraints and bottlenecks in the construction sector as well as an influx of people to cities, a spokesman for the Federal Statistics Office said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Officials from Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, have repeatedly warned that real estate prices in cities may be 15 per cent to 30 per cent overvalued, hinting that a property bubble may be developing, a potential risk for financial stability.

SEE ALSO

Share of new condo units priced under S$1m falls to 24% of developer sales in Q2: report

The federal government has made billions of euros for social housing available, but the outflow of earmarked funds has been slowed down by planning bottlenecks at local authorities and capacity constraints in the construction sector.

REUTERS

Real Estate

EC site in Fernvale up for tender, Tampines site released for application

GuocoLand, Hong Leong JV wins land tender in China with 1.68b yuan bid

Thakral adds Osaka building to its Japan property portfolio

Commercial en bloc in focus as cooling moves crimp home deals

Around the world, luxury real estate mostly poised to strengthen

Sao Paulo skyline changes as real estate booms

BREAKING

Dec 30, 2019 04:12 PM
Technology

Chinese scientist who genetically edited babies gets 3 years in prison

[BEIJING] A court in China on Monday sentenced He Jiankui, the researcher who shocked the global scientific...

Dec 30, 2019 04:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Say goodbye to banking as we know it

[HONG KONG] So is China readying its own Bitcoin? Banish the thought.

Dec 30, 2019 03:47 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks sag as foreigners book profits; up 7.7% for 2019

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed lower on Monday as foreign investors booked profits in electronic stocks after a...

Dec 30, 2019 03:29 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea finance minister expects Dec exports to drop significantly less than recent months

[SEOUL] South Korea's finance minister said on Monday that he expects the rate of decline in December exports to be...

Dec 30, 2019 03:08 PM
Consumer

China to release more frozen pork from reserves ahead of holidays - CCTV

[BEIJING] China will release more frozen pork from its reserves ahead of the upcoming New Year and Lunar New Year...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly