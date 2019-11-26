You are here

Retail mall foot traffic picks up ahead of Thanksgiving

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 10:30 AM

AK_usmall_2611.jpg
US mall foot traffic rose 2.5 per cent for the latest four-week period from a year earlier, as the Thanksgiving holiday approached, according to Thasos Mall REIT Foot Traffic Index.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Growth, as shown by mobile phone usage in malls, had slowed in September and October ahead of the key shopping season.

Growth, as shown by mobile phone usage in malls, had slowed in September and October ahead of the key shopping season.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF fell 1.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 2.9 per cent over the past month.

The ETF had a 0.66 correlation with the Thasos Index from August 2016 through March 2019, according to Thasos. The ETF is made up of both brick-and-mortar retailers and online businesses like Amazon.com Inc and GrubHub Inc. By comparison, the Solactive-ProShares Bricks and Mortar Retail Store Index fell 1.99 per cent over the past month.

The Thasos index measures mobile-phone location data from five of the largest US Mail REITS - Simon Property Group Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP, Macerich Co, Taubman Centers Inc and Washington Prime Group Inc.

US existing home sales rise more than expected in October

At least 50 per cent of the properties of these five REITs are enclosed malls and shopping centers. Thasos index is updated every Friday with year-over-year traffic growth for the four-week period ending the Saturday prior.

 

BLOOMBERG

Nov 26, 2019 10:49 AM
Banking & Finance

Over 13% of China's banks are highly risky: central bank

[BEIJING] China's banking sector is showing signs of strain, with more than 13 per cent of 4,379 lenders now...

Nov 26, 2019 10:44 AM
Energy & Commodities

Tallgrass Energy CEO leaves amid Blackstone takeover proposal

[BENGALURU] Pipeline operator Tallgrass Energy LP said on Monday Chief Executive Officer David Dehaemers resigned...

Nov 26, 2019 10:43 AM
Government & Economy

Government and businesses need to move towards Partnership 2.0: Chan Chun Sing

THE relationship between the government and businesses in Singapore has to evolve into one where both parties can...

Nov 26, 2019 10:42 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks' earnings may have peaked, to see rising credit costs: Fitch Ratings

THE Big Three banks in Singapore will likely continue to see narrowed net interest margin (NIM), deteriorating asset...

Nov 26, 2019 10:39 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's Lam admits vote revealed 'unhappiness' with government

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's deeply unpopular leader Carrie Lam acknowledged on Tuesday that a crushing defeat for the...

