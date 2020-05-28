You are here

Home > Real Estate

Reuben Brothers to develop houses, hotel near Madrid

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Madrid

BILLIONAIRE real estate investors David and Simon Reuben have made a push into Madrid's residential market, buying a 250-hectare (618-acre) parcel of land in an exclusive neighbourhood one hour from Spain's capital.

About a third of the land, which borders the San Juan reservoir, will be used to build 650 homes and a hotel, according to an emailed statement. The wine-growing area, about 74 kilometres west of Madrid, has become a popular venue for second residences for the capital's celebrities including Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. The coronavirus crisis has done little to deter the Reuben siblings, who are estimated to have a combined net worth of US$11.7 billion, from expanding their real estate empire. The British pair's private equity firm, Reuben Brothers, is buying a US$170 million retail condo in Manhattan.

They are also involved in a consortium with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and English businesswoman Amanda Staveley that wants to buy Newcastle United. In Spain, the brothers have previously focused on the Balearic islands, acquiring the Hotel Pacha in Ibiza and 364 hectares of land in Cala Figuera in Mallorca. "We are confident that the Canto Redondo development will be another success... whilst we continue to explore further opportunities in the Spanish market," a Reuben Brothers spokesperson said. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

US new-home sales post surprise gain in sign of stability

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Sharing of rent liabilities will hit office, industrial Reits more

A greater need for real estate agility

Singapore's Infrastructure Asia, Myanmar sign collaboration agreement

HK property sector hit by pandemic, protests

KKR to invest US$1b to build data centres in Europe

US new-home sales post surprise gain in sign of stability

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 12:26 AM
Government & Economy

US strips Hong Kong of special status

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer enjoys the autonomy...

May 28, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

Trump threatens to 'close down' social media after tweets tagged

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to shutter social media platforms after Twitter for the...

May 27, 2020 11:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng files suit after Australian childcare business acquisition falls through

MAINBOARD-listed Chip Eng Seng announced late on Wednesday the termination of a contract-of-sale relating to the...

May 27, 2020 11:46 PM
Government & Economy

DPM Heng on GE: 'The sooner we get it done, the earlier we can rally everybody together'

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's economy faces significant long-term challenges that need to be dealt with over the next five...

May 27, 2020 11:06 PM
Banking & Finance

Banks in Denmark may face a US$24b capital shortfall

[COPENHAGEN] Several of Denmark's biggest banks will see their so-called bail-in buffers come under intense pressure...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.