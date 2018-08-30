You are here

Home > Real Estate

Revamped Tiffany flagship store at New York's Fifth Avenue to have more sales, VIP space

With a sizable percentage of sales coming from the property, the firm sees the project as key to its future
Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180830_TIFFANY30_3546691.jpg
Tiffany plans to spend as much as 2 per cent of its global sales on the renovation of its "precious property" on New York's Fifth Avenue, which it hopes will be completed by the final quarter of 2021. Total costs could reach as much as US$250 million.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

New York

TIFFANY & Co sees an expanded sales floor and more VIP space replacing administrative offices at the company's 10-floor "precious property" on New York's Fifth Avenue.

The company's chief executive officer Alessandro Bogliolo shared more details on the store's renovation in an interview on Tuesday. With a sizable percentage of sales coming from the property, the company sees the project as key to its future.

The idea is to make sales faster and easier. During the holiday shopping season, customers are subjected to long check-out lines and wait times due to inadequate space, Mr Bogliolo said. Jewelry takes too long to get from the vault to shoppers' hands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's an immense project," he said. "In the last six months, we have spent a huge amount of time in order to really look at the entire structure of the building and see what was the best way to exploit every single floor."

Tiffany owns the 124,000 square foot building, which sits in one of the world's prime shopping areas. It's right next to Bergdorf Goodman, an Apple Store and Trump Tower.

Only 45,000 square feet is active selling space. The rest is made up of offices and administrative areas, which will be "dramatically" reduced, said Mr Bogliolo.

Though the shop has several selling floors, access to the upper areas is hindered by slow elevator banks. The renovation, which Bloomberg News reported will start next spring, will seek to remedy this.

The workshop, where Tiffany's elite jewellers craft the brand's most high-end pieces, will remain at the flagship, though the area may be renovated at some point. Shoppers who buy the one-of-a-kind items often meet with designers and craftspeople in person.

Tiffany plans to spend as much as 2 per cent of its global sales on the renovation, which it hopes will be completed by the final quarter of 2021. Total costs could reach as much as US$250 million, according to Bloomberg calculations based on last year's revenue.

The store accounts for as much as 10 per cent of Tiffany's worldwide sales each year. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP talks could be nearing finish line; integrated Asean a more attractive economic partner: PM Lee

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean services providers, exporters to gain from two accords signed at Asean Economic Ministers Meeting

colin-mas-29.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening