RHT Chestertons enters into strategic partnership with DWG to grow its valuation and advisory business

RHT Chestertons and DWG have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly offer valuation and advisory services.

With effect from July 1, RHT Chestertons will take over all valuation and advisory work, including DWG's existing valuation work, the two agencies said on Wednesday.

This new partnership is led by David Ng, who assumes the role of managing director of RHT Chestertons Valuation and Advisory Pte Ltd, and the team of valuers from DWG.

The team is equipped with specialist expertise in the valuation of Reits, initial public offerings, land parcels, mortgage security, acquisition and disposal.

RHT Wealth Holdings chief operating officer Patrick Lai said: "RHT Chestertons is very excited to have David and his team on board. This partnership has immense benefits to both parties.

"RHT Chestertons Valuation and Advisory will tap on RHT's as well as Chestertons' property, legal and financial-related background to grow dynamically and provide an even greater diversity of services to our clients. At the same time, Chestertons, with its wide global network of offices, can now provide DWG with exclusive management of its growing portfolio of overseas property investments."

Touting this a win-win opportunity, DWG executive director Denka Wee said that the partnership allows DWG to gain access to Chestertons' network and expertise to support its property acquisitions, disposal and management consultancy on a global scale.

"With this move, DWG will work closely with RHT Chestertons to connect with new and existing markets with the aim of expanding our reach internationally," Mr Wee added.