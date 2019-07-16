You are here

Rise in Chinese buyer enquiries for Australian homes

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

CHINESE buyer enquiries for Australian homes rose for a second quarter in a row in March, latest data from Juwai.com showed, signalling a possible revival of demand for the Pacific nation's beleaguered property market from a key investor base.

Chinese enquiries jumped 40 per cent in the first quarter after a 54 per cent gain in the three months to December - the first consecutive year-on-year rise since 2016, according to Juwai.com, China's largest international property website.

"The recent quarters of slow recovery could herald the light at the end of the tunnel for Chinese residential property investment in Australia," the website said. "We are not there yet, but the trend of the past 15 months suggests that Chinese buying will come back to more substantial levels."

A pick-up in Australia's property market will be welcomed by policymakers worried about further weakness in the country's already struggling economy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) this month cut the cash rate to a record low one per cent as it looks to revive growth and inflation.

Chinese have been the biggest buyers of Australian property for several years but tighter capital controls by Beijing and higher taxes for foreigners in the two biggest markets of Sydney and Melbourne have turned off investors.

Australia's housing prices have fallen every month since late-2017 but they showed tentative signs of stabilisation in June with Sydney and Melbourne improving slightly.

"The poor performance of Australian housing prices is a deterrent to Chinese investors," Juwai.com said.

"Our core case is that Chinese buying will be stable this year. We have to accept, however, that if the market's downward spiral accelerates, we may actually see levels of Chinese buying decline in 2019 compared to 2018."

Although price falls have slowed across Australia, home values are still down about 8 per cent and back to the levels seen in mid-2016.

Factors that could boost Chinese investments, according to Juwai.com, include an easing in China's capital controls, a lower Aussie dollar and a stabilisation in Australian home prices.

A weaker Aussie dollar - it is down about 11 per cent versus the Chinese yuan since last July - has helped offset the impact from higher state taxes, Juwai.com's chief executive officer and director Carrie Law said.

A buyer holding yuan today needs the equivalent of US$88,800 less in funds compared to 2017 to purchase an US$800,000 dwelling, she noted. Melbourne is the most popular Australian city for Chinese buying enquiries. REUTERS

