Robust Singapore housing market sparks fears of more curbs

Survey result comes from 40-50 senior execs in real estate sector who watch market closely
Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201030_FLNUS30_4305189.jpg
19.2% of respondents in Q3 - up from 5.8% in Q2 - fear government intervention to cool the private housing market in the next six months.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

WHILE overall sentiment in Singapore's real estate market improved in the third quarter this year, worries seem to be growing over possible government intervention for private residential properties.

That's according to the latest Real Estate Sentiment Index published by...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for