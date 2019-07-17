You are here

Home > Real Estate

Row of 6 freehold shophouses in Joo Chiat up for sale via public tender

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 4:14 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

454-464 Joo Chiat Rd.jpg
The public tender exercise for the shophouses on 454-464 Joo Chiat Road will close on August 30.
PHOTO: CBRE

A ROW of six adjoining three-storey shophouses along Joo Chiat Road has been put for sale via public tender, real estate services firm CBRE said on Wednesday afternoon.

To be sold as a bundle, the conservation shophouses are located at 454, 456, 458, 460, 462, and 464 Joo Chiat Road.

They sit on a freehold site of about 7,400 square feet (sq ft) and the total existing built-up area is around 13,000 sq ft.

The property is zoned for commercial use with a plot ratio of 3.0 and a maximum allowable gross floor area (GFA) of some 22,200 sq ft, under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Draft Master Plan 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CBRE said the buyer can choose to either immediately receive stable rental income based on the current GFA, or value-add to the property and fully maximise the allowable GFA by building a rear extension, subject to the authorities’ approval.

Alternatively, the buyer can configure the space to suit his or her own-use requirements or to cater to the needs of the tenants, CBRE added.

The public tender exercise will close at 3pm on Aug 30.

CBRE’s associate director of capital markets, Yap Hui Yee, said: “We expect robust interest in this property due to the rarity of a row of six freehold conservation shophouses with existing F&B (food and beverage) approvals in a strategic location being made available for sale.”

There will be no additional buyer's stamp duty or seller's stamp duty imposed on local or foreign buyers.

Joo Chiat is characterised by a mix of colourful shophouses of Peranakan heritage that house popular F&B shops, trendy bars and hipster boutiques.

One of the six shophouses is tenanted to a homegrown cafe brand, Sinpopo, Ms Yap said.

Real Estate

CCT to lease out entire 21 Collyer Quay office tower to WeWork after HSBC moves out

CCT to buy German office building from CapitaLand, Lum Chang for 133.4m euros

Australian prime home-loan arrears stabilise in May, trend to continue: S&P

Student accommodation sector in UK a bright spot in gloomy times

Keppel-KBS US Reit posts Q2 DPU of 1.5 US¢

Sembawang site put up for sale to pilot dementia-care village

Editor's Choice

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

BP_Hyflux_170719_12.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says Hyflux rescue deal may be worth up to S$535 million

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 How can blockchain help create better public services?
5 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_NODX_170719_46.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports post 4th month of double-digit decline with 17.3% plunge in June

Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CCT to lease out entire 21 Collyer Quay office tower to WeWork after HSBC moves out

Jul 17, 2019
Government & Economy

More Singapore SMEs paying debt on time in Q2, led by building sector: Experian

BP_Deutsche Bank_170719_90.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank cutting tech spending as digital revolution rages

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly