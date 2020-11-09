You are here

Home > Real Estate

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

As prices have fallen since 2007 peak, more Singaporeans have snapped up homes on resort island
Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

BT_20201109_LSPARADISE_4318176.jpg
A 1,884 sq ft unit at The Azure was sold in August for S$2.25 million, or S$1,194 psf.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

STAYING on Sentosa may seem literally like a distant idea, but more Singaporeans are seeing the virtue of getting away from the bustle of the city.

In the second half of this year, more locals have snapped up homes on Sentosa, where a 1,100 sq ft apartment can be had for...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Sub-1% mortgages draw well-heeled borrowers

Brookfield pushing ahead with India Reit IPO by year-end

BOE's Ramsden sees some commercial real estate being scrapped

FLCT's 5.5% rise in H2 DPU due to more than 'merger effect'

StanChart unveils permanent move to flexible working

Evergrande service unit to seek approval for US$2b Hong Kong IPO

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 8, 2020 06:24 PM
Government & Economy

President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate US President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris

SINGAPORE President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have sent congratulatory messages to US...

Nov 8, 2020 03:35 PM
Consumer

Tesco gets nod for sale of Thailand supermarket business

[BANGKOK] Thailand's competition regulator has given the nod for British retail giant Tesco to sell its supermarket...

Nov 8, 2020 03:27 PM
Government & Economy

Two new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, both imported

[SINGAPORE] There were two new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,056....

Nov 8, 2020 03:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's Petronas to pay Sabah state RM1.25b in sales tax next year

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian state-owned energy giant Petronas is expected to pay the resource-rich state of Sabah RM1....

Nov 8, 2020 03:13 PM
Government & Economy

Citizen Trump will face legal woes

[WASHINGTON] Since taking office in January 2017, President Donald Trump has been besieged by civil lawsuits and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate US President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris

Investors celebrate Biden winning US presidency

Buffett's Berkshire suffers in pandemic even as Apple boosts profit

Citizen Trump will face legal woes

Is America becoming a failed state?

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for