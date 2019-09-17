You are here

Home > Real Estate

Sainsbury's exploring sale of its £1.4 billion mortgage business

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190917_JHSAINS17_3894163.jpg
Sainsbury's may struggle to sell the loss-making unit because of high costs. The unit made a £34 million loss last year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

SAINSBURY'S is talking with advisers about a sale of its mortgage book, The Telegraph reports, as the supermarket chain looks for ways to shore up finances after its bid to buy Walmart's Asda was blocked.

The supermarket chain's mortgage business, which amounted to about £1.4 billion (S$2.4 billion) at the end of February, could fetch £1.3 billion if it finds a buyer, the newspaper said.

The company is preparing a new strategy to present to investors and analysts on Sept. 25, The Telegraph reported. Sainsbury's couldn't be reached for comment outside of normal working hours.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A sale would mark a shift from Sainsbury's strategy, stated as recently as a June company report, to "continue to grow its mortgage business, increase revenues and drive customer loyalty over the coming year".

The company is under pressure to boost shareholder returns after the UK competition watchdog opposed the merger with Asda in February, leading to the deal's collapse.

Sainsbury's shares have lost 16 per cent of their value this year, compared with an almost 10 per cent advance in the benchmark FTSE 100 index.

The chain is trying to mirror its peer Tesco, which managed to offload its mortgage book earlier this month to Lloyds Banking Group. The prospect of a no-deal Brexit didn't stop the British bank paying about £3.8 billion for the business.

Sainsbury's may struggle to sell its loss-making business because of high costs, The Telegraph said, citing an unidentified person. The unit made a £34 million loss last year.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Banco Santander were among the initial bidders for Tesco Bank's book of mortgages, according to separate press reports. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Mapletree and its Reit to buy US$1.37b of data centres

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Keppel DC Reit to raise S$473.8m to help fund data centre acquisitions

China's property investment growth at 4-month high in August

Blackstone adds European real estate in C$6.2b deal

Garlick Ave bungalow put up for sale for S$16.5m

Editor's Choice

Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Must Read

Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

Sep 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore clings on to third place in FX trading race, survey finds

Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree and its Reit to buy US$1.37b of data centres

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly