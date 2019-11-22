You are here

Home > Real Estate

Saks Fifth Avenue store's value plummets amid fading retail scene

Building in New York was recently appraised at US$1.6b, dropping almost 60% from about US$3.7b five years ago
Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191122_SAKS22_3957485.jpg
The retail world has changed since 2014, when the initial appraisal on the Saks building was issued.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

THE value of Hudson's Bay's Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York has plummeted over the last five years, pulled down by retail woes and sliding rents in a high-profile Manhattan shopping district.

The building at 611 Fifth Ave was recently appraised at US$1.6 billion, according to a filing by the Toronto-based company, dropping almost 60 per cent from about US$3.7 billion five years ago.

The reasons for the decline include "the performance of the store relative to expectations in 2014, changes in market rents on New York's Fifth Avenue, and the changes in the retail landscape", the company said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In October, Hudson's Bay agreed to go private at a valuation of US$1.45 billion in a deal that was put together by chairman Richard Baker, who wants to reinvigorate the struggling retailer.

SEE ALSO

E-commerce offers Thai small retailers big jump in reach and income

But the proposal requires the approval of shareholders, and there's been debate among investors about the value of the company's real estate.

Activist investor Jonathan Litt has argued that the company is undervaluing its "exceptional assets" and last year he said that the Saks Fifth Avenue building should be sold.

Hudson's Bay, trying to round up support for Mr Baker's proposal, went to great lengths on Tuesday to defend the appraised value of its properties, releasing a report that ran more than 200 pages on the Saks building alone.

CBRE, which conducted the appraisal, concluded the building was worth US$1.6 billion as a flagship for Saks and that value of the property would drop if the company pursued a redevelopment project.

Hudson's Bay is spending about US$279 million to upgrade the Saks store.

The retail world has changed since 2014, when the initial appraisal on the Saks building was issued. At the time, Mr Baker called it the "most valuable retail building in the world".

Since then, the rise of e-commerce has led to an upheaval in the retail industry, spurring bankruptcies and shuttering stores across the US. Those struggles have even extended to Fifth Avenue, where rents have plunged.

CBRE's appraisal noted that rents on the stretch of Fifth Avenue where Saks is located have dropped 18 per cent from their peak in 2015. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Hong Kong's home prices seem immune to protests

Saudi Arabia's 'birthplace' catches foreign investor interest

US existing home sales rise more than expected in October

CDL Hospitality Trusts to sell Novotel hotel for S$375.9m, buy W Singapore hotel for S$324m

CapitaLand, CDL, Ascott Reit to redevelop Liang Court into mixed-use complex

Damaged Festival Walk mall in Hong Kong remains closed

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 12:05 AM
Transport

Electric cars a major challenge for supermarkets, gas stations

[LOS ANGELES] The rise of electric cars is proving a challenge not only for auto makers but also gas stations,...

Nov 21, 2019 11:48 PM
Real Estate

US existing home sales rise more than expected in October

[WASHINGTON] US home sales increased more than expected in October and house prices rose at the fastest pace in more...

Nov 21, 2019 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort climbs even as Republican sentiment slumps

[WASHINGTON] A gauge of US consumer sentiment improved for the first time in five weeks, though surprisingly without...

Nov 21, 2019 11:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust bags first S$200m sustainability-linked loan

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust (MLT) has made its first move into sustainable financing with a S$200 million...

Nov 21, 2019 10:53 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat after conflicting signals on trade

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Thursday after mixed signals on trade and a row between Washington and Beijing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly