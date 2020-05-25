Sales at self-storage firms in Singapore stall amid lockdown

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SALES for some self-storage operators have tumbled sharply amid lockdown measures imposed in Singapore.
Helen Ng, chief executive of Singapore Post's subsidiary, Lock+Store, said: "Since the implementation of the 'circuit breaker' measures we have seen a reduction of more...
