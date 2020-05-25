You are here

Home > Real Estate

Sales at self-storage firms in Singapore stall amid lockdown

But long-term outlook for the industry remains promising
Mon, May 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BT_20200525_NRSTORAGE_4126003.jpg
Lock+Store CEO Helen Ng says that self-storage has become a need more than a want for some people as living spaces shrink. "Small businesses affected by the shut-down have become wary of lengthy lock-in tenancy periods and are actively looking for storage and office space offering flexible terms."
PHOTO: LOCK+STORE

Singapore

SALES for some self-storage operators have tumbled sharply amid lockdown measures imposed in Singapore.

Helen Ng, chief executive of Singapore Post's subsidiary, Lock+Store, said: "Since the implementation of the 'circuit breaker' measures we have seen a reduction of more...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 24, 2020 08:34 PM
Government & Economy

Upcoming supplementary Budget to include support for social service sector

THE supplementary Budget on Tuesday will include support for the social service sector, Deputy Prime Minister and...

May 24, 2020 06:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Lian Beng seeks extension for disposal of assets competing with SLB unit

LIAN Beng Group has asked for a further extension of time to dispose of competing business in relation to its unit...

May 24, 2020 03:47 PM
Transport

After Ghosn and coronavirus, Renault and Nissan weigh future

[PARIS] For automakers Renault and Nissan, the world is currently a very different place to what it had been just a...

May 24, 2020 03:37 PM
Real Estate

He says Trumps cost him US$2m, but hotelier now cheers federal assistance

[NEW YORK] When President Donald Trump was campaigning in 2016, his company announced a new line of bespoke hotels...

May 24, 2020 03:28 PM
Transport

Pakistan jet hit runway, took off again before crashing

[PAKISTAN] It was supposed to be another regular flight on one of Pakistan's busiest domestic routes between its two...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.