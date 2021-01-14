You are here

Home > Real Estate

San Francisco office vacancy rate eclipses 2008 financial-crisis high: Cushman

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

SAN Francisco's office market is being hit so hard by the pandemic that, by some measures, it's worse than the global financial crisis or dot-com collapse.

The city's office-vacancy rate reached 16.7 per cent at the end of 2020, up 11 percentage points from a year prior, according to a report from commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield. That's a higher level than in the aftermath of the 2008 recession.

The vacancy rate is being driven by a record amount of sublease space, which has surpassed the worst of the dot-com bust two decades ago, said Robert Sammons, senior director of research at Cushman in San Francisco. In addition, new leasing has effectively been on pause and hit the lowest annual level in 2020 since at least the early 1990s.

Companies have been reevaluating their office needs after months of pandemic lockdowns showed them that it was possible to function with employees working from home. That's caused a spike in vacancies, especially in cities like New York and San Francisco, where the cost of renting space is higher.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The technology companies that dominate the Bay Area, in particular, have embraced remote work. Pinterest Inc last year paid almost US$90 million to cancel a large San Francisco office lease, saying it is rethinking where employees are based. Oracle Corp and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co are relocating their headquarters from Silicon Valley to Texas, the latest in a string of departures from the pricey region.

While a recovery in the San Francisco office market will hinge on more people getting vaccines and employees returning to the office, Mr Sammons said there are early signs of a rebound. Some of Cushman's clients have indicated they plan to pull sublease space they put on the market, he said. Employment in industries that typically have workers in an office has been gaining back ground since a plunge in early 2020 and venture investment in tech companies remains strong.

"We're certainly going to be a major base, if not the major base for tech, for the foreseeable future," he said. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Wave of regional buyers expected to land on Sentosa Cove

Despite pandemic, total 2020 new home sales may match 2019's

China parties lead foreign buyers of Sentosa Cove villas

Conservation shophouses in Tanjong Pagar and Outram Park up for sale

HDB rolls out one-stop portal that lists new flats up for sale

US home prices ease in sign pandemic rally may cool this year

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

Worker from India with Covid-19 is first dormitory case in Singapore since Dec 15

[SINGAPORE] The lone locally transmitted coronavirus case reported on Wednesday (Jan 13) was from a workers'...

Jan 14, 2021 12:22 AM
Consumer

Intel CEO Bob Swan replaced by VMWare's Pat Gelsinger

[SANTA CLARA] Intel Corp chief executive officer Bob Swan is stepping down Feb 15 and will be replaced by the head...

Jan 14, 2021 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

Europe extends and tightens lockdowns

[ZURICH] Governments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns and curbs on Wednesday amid...

Jan 14, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Google to pause all political ads from Jan 14

[NEW YORK] Alphabet's Google will pause political ads on all of its platforms starting Jan 14, following last week's...

Jan 13, 2021 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Driving sustainability, helping needy among top concerns at pre-Budget dialogue

[SINGAPORE] The need for Singapore to focus on environmental and sustainability initiatives, while looking after the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Analysts expect Malaysia's MCO to be extended

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for