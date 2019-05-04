You are here

Home > Real Estate

Saudi developer Raza plans projects for a more open society

Sat, May 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Riyadh

STATE-OWNED Saudi property developer Raza is planning more mixed-use projects that could combine offices, homes and leisure facilities in the latest sign of the conservative Islamic kingdom experimenting with a more open society.

Under plans to transform Saudi Arabia's economy and society, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sanctioned movies, music and sports once deemed un-Islamic to try to appeal to the country's overwhelmingly young population.

Strict social rules have also been relaxed, especially in the capital Riyadh, after the crown prince clipped the wings of the religious police which for decades had punished people for playing music in public, dressing immodestly or mixing with members of the opposite sex.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Raza's chief executive, Waleed Aleisa, said a "critical catalyst" for the firm's new plans was the change in lifestyle for Saudi citizens and residents. "There is a gap in the market for this concept: place-making and mixed-use developments," he said during an interview.

"This is a young Saudi generation, and women are increasingly accessing the job market, so demand is changing and now people expect to do everything at the same place. So we provide the retail, shopping, schools, clinics and entertainment in the same area." Raza, the real estate arm of the Public Pension Agency (PPA), currently manages 2 million square metres of office, mixed-use and community developments in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

It aims to double assets under management to 26 billion riyals (S$10.55 billion) by 2024, said Mr Aleisa.

As well as property development, Raza will also offer asset management, property management and commercial services under its new strategy. It currently manages only PPA assets, but plans to take on assets of third-party investors such as banks, and real estate investment trusts, Mr Aleisa said. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190504_AGS44_3772276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

lwx_uob_040519_1.jpg
May 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cyber security eats into StarHub's profit

Most Read

1 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO
4 'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts
5 honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

Must Read

BT_20190504_PG1_BLURB_3771276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Brunch

Is Asia giving back enough?

BT_20190504_AGS44_3772276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

lwx_uob_040519_1.jpg
May 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

May 4, 2019
Real Estate

Overseas commercial and industrial assets, data centres, student housing on radar of Singapore investors: CBRE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening