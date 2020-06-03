Saudi group tipped as buyer of ex-Chevron House retail, banking units

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
AN ENTITY linked to Saudi Arabia-based Olayan Group is understood to be the party that entered into an expression of interest (EOI) last month to buy the retail podium and the three lowest office floors at 30 Raffles Place, formerly known as Chevron House, for S$315 million....
