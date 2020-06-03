You are here

Home > Real Estate

Saudi group tipped as buyer of ex-Chevron House retail, banking units

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20200603_KRSTRATA3_4134394.jpg
An artist's impression of the retail podium at 30 Raffles Place, formerly known as Chevron House. An entity linked to Saudi Arabia-based Olayan Group is understood to be the party that entered into an expression of interest (EOI) last month to buy the retail podium and the three lowest office floors for S$315 million.
PHOTO: JLL, CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

Singapore

AN ENTITY linked to Saudi Arabia-based Olayan Group is understood to be the party that entered into an expression of interest (EOI) last month to buy the retail podium and the three lowest office floors at 30 Raffles Place, formerly known as Chevron House, for S$315 million....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Architects and engineers suggest possible new ideas for future dormitories

United Hampshire US Reit collected 77% of base rents from retail tenants in May

To beat ABSD, 38 Jervois developer launches fire sale to clear units

WeWork regional MD leaves; firm names new Pacific MD

UK mortgage approvals slumped to record low in April lockdown-BoE

Thailand to cut property tax by 90% this year amid coronavirous outbreak

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore wealth fund GIC in talks to buy StorageMart stake

[SINGAPORE] Singaporean sovereign-wealth fund GIC Pte is in talks to acquire a stake in StorageMart, which describes...

Jun 2, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

Biden lashes into Trump for fanning 'the flames of hate'

[PHILADELPHIA] Joe Biden on Tuesday excoriated President Donald Trump's stewardship of a nation convulsed in crisis...

Jun 2, 2020 11:37 PM
Technology

EU embarks on overhaul of big tech rules

[BRUSSELS] The EU on Tuesday began an intense lobbying season in Brussels as it prepares to overhaul decades-old...

Jun 2, 2020 10:50 PM
Garage

Startup-builder Antler expands to India

GLOBAL startup-builder Antler is expanding to India. The expansion will start in Bangalore and be led by Rajiv...

Jun 2, 2020 10:48 PM
Transport

Thailand approves US$9b airport project by Bangkok's skytrain operator

[BANGKOK] Thailand's Cabinet on Tuesday approved a US$9 billion bid from a consortium led by Bangkok's billionaire...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.