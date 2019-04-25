Savills IM names Alex Jeffrey as new Singapore-based CEO

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SAVILLS Investment Management (Savills IM) has appointed Alex Jeffrey as its new chief executive officer, the real estate investment manager announced on Wednesday.
He will join the firm in late 2019, subject to regulatory approval, and be based in Singapore. He will also
