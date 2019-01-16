You are here

Savills to launch business valuations service

The new team of seven will enable Savills to offer a one-stop service as well as diversify revenue streams
Business valuations veteran Eric Teo will helm the new team, which is Savills's largest business valuation and advisory team globally. The firm says having property and business valuations under one roof would be a unique offering in South-east Asia.
WITH its new business valuation and advisory team, property consultancy Savills Singapore is positioning itself as a one-stop for both property and business valuations.

Its new team of seven will be based out of Singapore while focusing on the South-east Asia region. It

