SC Capital Partners buys Canberra office complex for A$62m

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE-BASED SC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Finlay Crisp Centre, located in Canberra's central business district in Australia, for A$62 million (S$58.74 million).
The 99-year office complex, with a capital value of A$2,174 per square metre (sq m), was sold off-
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg