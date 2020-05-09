SCAL to raise S$1m to help smaller construction firms cope with Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE Singapore Contractors Association Ltd (SCAL) has set up a Covid-19 assistance fund worth S$1 million to help its smalland medium-sized enterprise (SME) member companies.
The money will come from contributions from the association’s members, the Building and...
