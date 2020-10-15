Semi-detached house in Orchard up for sale with S$12m guide price

The two-storey semi-detached property sits on a land area of 454.9 sq m (approximately 4,896 sq ft) and is located on an elevated rectangular site along Jalan Kelawar.

A TWO-STOREY semi-detached property in Orchard has been offered for sale by real estate consulting firm Edmund Tie, with an indicative guide price of about S$12 million.

The property sits on freehold land spanning 454.9 square metres or 4,896 square feet. This translates to a land rate of around S$2,450 per square foot (psf) for the house located along Jalan Kelawar and bounded by Orchard Boulevard, Grange Road and Paterson Road, said the firm in a statement on Thursday.

Tan Chun Ming, the firm's executive director of investment advisory, said the house - situated on one of the highest points in One Tree Hill, is a "hard to come by" opportunity as houses in the new One Tree Hill Collection development have been transacting at prices above S$3,000 psf.

"The property will be sold on an as-is-where-is basis with vacant possession and is ideal for rebuilding or addition and alteration works to create the ideal home," he added.

Houses surrounding the semi-detached are mainly owner-occupied, and the last transaction along the same row was concluded more than 10 years ago.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Edmund Tie is the sole marketing agent for the sale of the semi-detached house.

The expression of interest exercise for the property will close on Nov 17 at 3pm.