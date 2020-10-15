You are here

Home > Real Estate

Semi-detached house in Orchard up for sale with S$12m guide price

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 11:55 AM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

Jln Kelawar 01.jpeg
The two-storey semi-detached property sits on a land area of 454.9 sq m (approximately 4,896 sq ft) and is located on an elevated rectangular site along Jalan Kelawar.
PHOTO: EDMUND TIE

A TWO-STOREY semi-detached property in Orchard has been offered for sale by real estate consulting firm Edmund Tie, with an indicative guide price of about S$12 million.

The property sits on freehold land spanning 454.9 square metres or 4,896 square feet. This translates to a land rate of around S$2,450 per square foot (psf) for the house located along Jalan Kelawar and bounded by Orchard Boulevard, Grange Road and Paterson Road, said the firm in a statement on Thursday.

Tan Chun Ming, the firm's executive director of investment advisory, said the house - situated on one of the highest points in One Tree Hill, is a "hard to come by" opportunity as houses in the new One Tree Hill Collection development have been transacting at prices above S$3,000 psf.

"The property will be sold on an as-is-where-is basis with vacant possession and is ideal for rebuilding or addition and alteration works to create the ideal home," he added.

Houses surrounding the semi-detached are mainly owner-occupied, and the last transaction along the same row was concluded more than 10 years ago.

SEE ALSO

HDB rental volume jumps in September as Malaysian workers return to Singapore

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Edmund Tie is the sole marketing agent for the sale of the semi-detached house.

The expression of interest exercise for the property will close on Nov 17 at 3pm.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

GuocoLand to exit Vietnam, sell subsidiaries for 656.09b dong

Banks slash UK commercial property lending as default fears mount

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

CapitaLand's Ascott signs 12 more properties in China; enters Austria

Trusts' corporate governance scores 'have stagnated or regressed'

Mediacorp puts former Caldecott Hill site for sale

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 11:51 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets track Wall Street loss as virus, stimulus sour mood

[HONG KONG] Concerns about the reimposition of virus lockdowns, stalled vaccine trials and dimming hopes of new US...

Oct 15, 2020 11:26 AM
Transport

Struggling Virgin Australia hires first female CEO

[SYDNEY] Former budget airline boss Jayne Hrdlicka will become Virgin Australia's first female chief executive after...

Oct 15, 2020 11:07 AM
Government & Economy

Three-quarters of Singapore employees expect work-life balance to improve from flexi-work: poll

ALMOST three-quarters of Singapore employees expect work-life balance to improve as working from home regularly...

UPDATED 43 min ago
Oct 15, 2020 10:55 AM
Transport

China says Sept air passenger traffic at 87.5% of levels a year earlier

[BEIJING] China's aviation regulator said on Thursday that September's total passenger traffic stood at 47.94...

Oct 15, 2020 10:44 AM
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand to exit Vietnam, sell subsidiaries for 656.09b dong

GUOCOLAND has proposed to sell its subsidiaries in Vietnam for some 656.09 billion dong (S$38.3 million), after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Mapletree NAC Trust, SPH, CapitaLand, Medtecs, Raffles Education

Singapore poised for K-shaped recovery following Q3 rebound

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

Singapore stocks open lower amid US stimulus doubts; STI down 0.5%

Wilmar's chief rides on cooking oil dominance

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for