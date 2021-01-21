You are here

Semi-detached unit sees fierce bidding in year's first property auction

House eventually sold at $490,000 above its guide price. This auction had more bank-sale properties than usual
Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 5:50 AM
The five-bedroom Aida Street house was sold for S$3.89 million. It has a land area of 2,896 sq ft and built-up area of 3,872 sq ft.
A SEMI-DETACHED house in the Siglap area attracted an unusually high number of bids - 33 - at the year's first public property auction on Wednesday, an event that also stood out for its high number of mortgagee listings.

The five-bedroom, 21/2-storey house along Aida...

