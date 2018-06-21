You are here

Sengkang Central mixed-use GLS site receives seven tender submissions

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 8:06 PM
THE commercial and residential site at Sengkang Central, which was launched under the government land sale (GLS) programme for sale via the dual envelop system, received seven tender submissions at the close of the tender on Thursday.

Several major developers joined forces, with the usual partnerships seen. They include a joint bid by CapitaLand Singapore and City Developments Ltd, as well as from Wing Tai Holdings and Keppel Land. Perennial Singapore and Qingjian Realty also tabled a tender submission together.

Singapore Press Holdings tied up again with Japanese developer Kajima Development. Chinese developers MCC Land and Grantral Land, which is headquartered in Guangzhou and owns the Grantral Mall in Singapore, jointly submitted a tender.

Far East Organization submitted two separate tenders with different concept proposals, and each with the requisite tender documents and tender deposit.

Under the Concept and Price (C&P) revenue tender system used, the concept proposals will be first evaluated by a Concept Evaluation Committee based on a set of criteria specified in the tender. Only tenders that meet the evaluation criteria will be considered for award.

At the second stage, the price envelopes of the proposals with acceptable concepts will be opened for consideration. The site will then be awarded to the tenderer with the highest bid price among those with acceptable concept proposals.

A 40 per cent weightage under the tender evaluation criteria is assigned to the quality of design, and 30 per cent to quality of public realm, or in other words, the provision of good connectivity and the attractiveness of public spaces. The balance 30 per cent weightage is allocated to track record.

