Sentosa Cove: Is a rebound in prices on the horizon?

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
WITH the Draft Master Plan 2019 outlining plans for the Greater Southern Waterfront and the recent announcement to further develop the Integrated Resorts, is a rebound in prices on the horizon for the private homes in Sentosa?
An integrated residential-marina resort development on the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg