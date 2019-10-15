September private home sales up 13.1% on month to 1,270 units: URA

DEVELOPERS in Singapore moved 1,270 private homes in September 2019, up 13.1 per cent from the 1,123 units they sold in the previous month and also 36.3 per cent higher than the 932 units sold in September 2018.

The above figures - which exclude executive condominium (EC) units - were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

Including ECs, which are a public-private housing hybrid, developers moved 1,298 units in September, marking an increase of 11.1 per cent from the 1,168 units sold in August. The latest figure is also up 37.5 per cent from the 944 units developers sold in September 2018.