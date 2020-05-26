Serviced apartments segment stays resilient amid Covid-19 outbreak

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
DEMAND for serviced apartments in Singapore seems to be holding up during the Covid-19 pandemic due to their focus on corporate travellers. At the same time, they also appeal to short-term guests who prefer them to hotels for the bigger space.
Typically, serviced...
