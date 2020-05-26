You are here

Home > Real Estate

Serviced apartments segment stays resilient amid Covid-19 outbreak

Contracts with long-stay corporate clients and uptick in interest from leisure travellers and short-term guests help to provide stability for operators
Tue, May 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

BT_20200526_LSSERVICE_4126381.jpg
Serviced residences such as the Fraser Residence Orchard, Singapore, offer a blend of personalised service and private space, which gives clients a feeling of comfort and safety.
PHOTO: FRASERS

BT_20200526_LSSERVICE_4126381.jpg
As countries around the world move cautiously out of their respective lockdowns, it will take some time for the global hospitality sector to recover, says Clarence Tan, the group CEO of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

DEMAND for serviced apartments in Singapore seems to be holding up during the Covid-19 pandemic due to their focus on corporate travellers. At the same time, they also appeal to short-term guests who prefer them to hotels for the bigger space.

Typically, serviced...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Trade associations appeal to govt for post-circuit breaker easing, support

Time to look at Singapore-listed blue chip developers

Wyndham Hotels now operating at 50% occupancy, demand seen continuing

Property agent group appeals to Chan Chun Sing to allow physical viewings of vacant units

Wyndham Hotels now operating near 50% occupancy, CEO says

Sales at self-storage firms in Singapore stall amid lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

May 25, 2020 11:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Geo Energy downgraded by Fitch after bond tender offer

FITCH Ratings has downgraded coal producer Geo Energy Resources Limited’s long-term issuer default rating IDR to C...

May 25, 2020 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Vividthree posts net loss of S$829,063 for FY2020

VIVIDTHREE Holdings on Monday posted a net loss of S$829,063 for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 as its...

May 25, 2020 07:06 PM
Government & Economy

Vietnam plans 15.84t dong tax cut for small businesses

[HANOI] Vietnam is planning a 15.84 trillion dong (S$968.9 million) cut in corporate income tax for small-sized...

May 25, 2020 07:04 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's APL England loses cargo in heavy Australian seas

[SYDNEY] A Singapore-flagged cargo ship lost at least 40 containers in deep waters off the coast of Sydney when they...

May 25, 2020 07:01 PM
Transport

Volkswagen loses landmark German case as diesel owners stand to receive damages

[KARLSRUHE] A German federal court judge ruled that Volkswagen has to pay compensation to motorists who purchased...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.