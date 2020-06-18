You are here

Several recent GCB deals had viewings before circuit breaker

They include properties in Windsor Park Road, Gentle Road and two bungalows in Oei Tiong Ham Park
Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20200618_TAN_4148760.jpg
This bungalow along Windsor Park Road is being sold for S$21.25 million, or S$1,063 psf on the land area of nearly 20,000 sq ft.

BT_20200618_TAN_4148760.jpg
Mr Tan says that potential buyers have become more realistic.

BT_20200618_TAN_4148760.jpg
Mr Wong expects 2020 transaction volume to be more or less the same as 2019.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

Singapore

THERE have been several bungalow transactions in Good Class Bungalow (GCB) Areas recently - though viewings by the respective buyers had been done before the onset of the "circuit breaker" partial lockdown on April 7.

These include a bungalow in Windsor Park Road that is...

