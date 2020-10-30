You are here

Shaw Tower redevelopment works to commence later this year

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 10:38 AM
image003.jpg
Artist impression of the new Shaw Tower. The integrated development will deliver about 450,000 sq ft of Grade A office space as well as retail and food & beverage offerings on the ground floor.
PHOTO: Lendlease

image002.jpg
WORKS on the Shaw Tower site on Beach Road is set to start later this year, with the new development slated to come onstream by 2024.

With a height of nearly 200 metres, the integrated development will deliver about 450,000 square feet of Grade A office space as well as retail and food & beverage (F&B) offerings on the ground floor. An earlier report had indicated the target completion date as 2023.

Lendlease, appointed by The Sir Run Run Shaw Charitable Trust to manage the redevelopment, said the new Shaw Tower has received preliminary planningpermission from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Other features of the new development will include lifestyle amenities, indoor community facilities, an outdoor amphitheatre, sky gardens and terraces as well as end-of-trip cycling facilities. Under retail offerings, Lendlease is also looking to roll out up to four F&B outlets.

Raymond Chan, managing director of Shaw Group of Companies (Hong Kong), said: "The new Shaw Tower will set leading international design standards whilst respecting the heritage and local context of this key city location."

It will be designed in line with sustainable building standards, such as the International WELL Building Institute's WELL rating for advancing human health and wellness, and the Singapore Building and Construction Authority's Green Mark sustainability standards.

Ng Hsueh Ling, managing director (Singapore) for Lendlease, noted that the new building will contribute to the URA's vision as the authorities seek to revitalise the Ophir-Rochor precinct.

