You are here

Home > Real Estate

Shophouse blitz: Tiong Bahru, River Valley, Bugis assets up for grabs

After months-long lull from pandemic-related restrictions, market is heating up
Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

BT_20201022_FLSHOPHOUSE22__4293368.jpg
Three adjoining freehold shophouses (above) at 262, 264 and 266 River Valley Road carry a guide price of S$2,500 psf based on the total built-up area of 8,778 sq ft.
PHOTO: EDMUND TIE

BT_20201022_FLSHOPHOUSE22__4293368.jpg
A row of four freehold conserved shophouses at 265, 267, 269 and 271 Outram Road (above) has an indicative price of at least S$50 million, which translates to about S$2,733 psf, based on a gross floor area of 18,295 sq ft.
PHOTO: COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL

BT_20201022_FLSHOPHOUSE22_BRY0_4293370.jpg
The shophouse at 96 Amoy Street has a price tag starting from S$18 million, or about S$3,871 psf based on a built-up area of 4,650 sq ft.
PHOTO: PROPNEX REALTY

Singapore

A SLEW of shophouses in Singapore have been put up for sale or have been transacted this week, as the market heats up after a months-long lull from pandemic-related restrictions.

Freshly launched properties include shophouses in Tiong Bahru, River Valley, Bugis and Telok...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits over differences with board

CCT Q3 DPU falls 9.1% to S$0.02; expected to delist on Nov 3

CDLHT sells Novotel Brisbane for A$67.9m to independent third-party buyer

MLT placement oversubscribed; preferential offering's issue price set at S$1.99

Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit's distributable income up 18.5% in Q3

JC Penney rushes to finalise sale to lender, landlord group

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 12:22 AM
Technology

Scientists find secret to 'uncrushable' bug's strength

[PARIS] Looking like it was forged in apocalyptic fires, the diabolical ironclad beetle has a formidable reputation...

Oct 22, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

Honda reaches US$5m defective air bag settlement with Arizona

[ARIZONA] Arizona reached a US$5 million settlement with Honda Motor's US units Wednesday in a probe into defective...

Oct 22, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Jack Ma's Ant receives China approval for IPO in Shanghai

[BEIJING] Jack Ma's Ant Group got the green light from China's securities watchdog for its initial public offering...

Oct 21, 2020 11:50 PM
Consumer

Purdue Pharma to pay US$8b to settle US opioid probe

[NEW YORK] Purdue Pharma has agreed to an US$8 billion settlement with the US Justice Department to resolve federal...

Oct 21, 2020 11:39 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters give PM Prayuth three-day deadline to quit

[BANGKOK] Thai protesters set a three-day deadline for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to quit on Wednesday as tens...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits due to disagreements with board, management

Singapore's shophouse comeback continues; River Valley, Bugis properties for sale

Snapchat co-founders share US$2.7b windfall

Scientists find secret to 'uncrushable' bug's strength

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for