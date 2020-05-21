You are here

Show galleries to remain closed until further notice: URA

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 4:03 PM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

SINGAPORE developers will not be able to reopen show galleries to market their new projects come June 2 when reopening of the economy is done in phases, said an advisory from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Under the safe reopening in phase one starting from June 2, 2020, economic activities that do not pose high risk of Covid-19 transmission may resume.

However, economic, social and entertainment activities that carry higher risk will remain closed and everyone shall continue to leave home only for essential activities, the advisory said.

"Hence, all show galleries set up by developers to market and sell their properties shall remain closed until further notice."

Developers and agents will have to continue to use the virtual way of presenting and closing a sale after the "circuit breaker", said Lee Sze Teck, Huttons Asia director (research).

