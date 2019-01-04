You are here

Home > Real Estate
EN BLOC UPDATES

Siblings owning 2 units file objections to City Towers sale

Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM
angelat@sph.com.sg

BT_20190104_ANGCITY_3659420.jpg
The City Towers collective sale tender was launched last January, and sold in February to a unit linked to Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing for S$401.9 million.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

IF a pair of siblings have their way, the collective sale of City Towers, sold last February to a unit linked to Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing for S$401.9 million, will not go through.

The brother and sister, who own two units at the freehold residential development along

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jan 4, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

SL_apple_040119_7.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Apple-induced 'flash crash' jolts currency markets

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 4, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

Jan 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Reits start the year well, 'likely to continue to shine'

SL_Deloittei_040119_5.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Sugar tax, green perks, friendlier tax regime for startups: Deloitte

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening