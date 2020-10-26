You are here

Home > Real Estate

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 2:56 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Siglap Shopping Centre.jpg
Located at 883 - 903A East Coast Road, the shopping centre comprises eight commercial units and eight residential units.
PHOTO: ORANGETEE ADVISORY

SIGLAP Shopping Centre, a freehold, mixed-use site, will be put up for collective sale via public tender on Tuesday with a reserve price of S$120 million, marketing agent OrangeTee Advisory said on Monday.

Located at 883 - 903A East Coast Road, the shopping centre comprises eight commercial units and eight residential units completed around 1980, sitting on a site spanning about 39,635 square feet (sq ft).

There is an adjoining state land plot of some 5,005 sq ft that may be alienated and amalgamated to form a larger combined site of about 44,640 sq ft, subject to approval from relevant authorities, OrangeTee said.

The site is zoned for residential with commercial at storey use under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2019. It has a gross plot ratio of 3.0 and a building height control of four storeys.

The S$120 million reserve price translates to a land rate of S$1,235 per square foot per plot ratio, after factoring in the additional 7 per cent bonus residential gross floor area for private outdoor spaces and inclusive of an estimated development charge of S$47.47 million and an estimated alienation cost of S$7.2 million for the state land plot.

SEE ALSO

Packed bars and mask-less catwalks: With Covid curbs fading, China set for consumption rebound

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

OrangeTee executive director Edmund Lee said the site is likely to see good interest from developers with its freehold tenure and location in the popular District 15.

"The optimal site area, coupled with a frontage of about 60 metres onto East Coast Road, offers developers the opportunity to build a prominent mixed-use development to cater to the lifestyle demands of buyers," he said.

Siglap Shopping Centre is close to Bedok Mall, Parkway Parade and Parkway East Hospital. It is also within the vicinity of Victoria School, St Patrick's School, CHIJ Katong Convent and Victoria Junior College.

OrangeTee said the site is well served by the Kembangan and Bedok MRT stations and has easy access to the East Coast Parkway and Pan Island Expressway. It is also close to the upcoming Siglap MRT station on the new Thomson-East Coast Line.

OrangeTee director Tay Liam Hiap noted that new project sales in the East Coast area have been trending well and attest to the continued appeal of the Siglap/Katong district with its plethora of dining, shopping and recreational amenities.

"The proximity to beaches, parks and Changi Airport further amplifies the attractiveness and draw of the area to home buyers," Mr Tay said.

The tender for Siglap Shopping Centre will close on Dec 9 at 3pm.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Row of five freehold shophouses in Joo Chiat up for sale with S$21m asking price

With vacation rentals empty, European cities see a chance to reclaim housing

ARA Logos to buy Australia properties and invest in sponsor's funds for S$404.4m

VibroPower founder rebuts shareholder's claims

SoRealProp seeking up to S$5m to fund growth

Tycoon who helped Evergrande has debt challenges of his own

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 26, 2020 02:43 PM
Transport

Hyundai Motor swings to net loss in Q3 as costs of engine issues weigh

[SEOUL] South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Monday it swung to a net loss in the July-September quarter, missing...

Oct 26, 2020 02:37 PM
Transport

Airlines face winter survival test on recovery delayed by virus

[NEW YORK] The resurgent Covid-19 pandemic is pushing back the recovery in air travel, turning winter into a...

Oct 26, 2020 02:30 PM
Consumer

South Korea urges people to get flu vaccinations despite death tolls

[SEOUL] South Korea urged citizens to get vaccinated against influenza and reduce the chances of an outbreak that...

Oct 26, 2020 01:34 PM
Life & Culture

Sashimi with spaghetti? Yes, please. And a slice of mango on top..

[SÃO PAULO, Brazil] The Swedes gave the world the concept of "smorgasbord," a celebratory buffet meal featuring a...

Oct 26, 2020 01:34 PM
Garage

Google, Temasek agree to invest US$350m in Indonesia's Tokopedia

[JAKARTA] Google and Temasek Holdings have agreed to invest about US$350 million in Tokopedia, people familiar with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Oxley, Top Glove, GL, Q&M Dental

Lower-income hit hardest by Covid-19, as better off still buying stocks, homes, cars

Singapore stocks open flat amid cautious trading

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for