Siglap Shopping Centre goes on collective sale with S$120m reserve price

Singapore
SIGLAP Shopping Centre, a freehold, mixed-use site, will be put up for collective sale via public tender on Tuesday, with a reserve price of S$120 million, marketing agent OrangeTee Advisory said on Monday.
Located at 883 to 903A East Coast Road, the shopping centre,...
