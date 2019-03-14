You are here

Sim Lian to launch mega Treasure At Tampines condo for preview on March 15

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 10:46 AM
Treasure at Tampines.jpg
An artist's impression of the Treasure at Tampines condominium which will go on sale this Friday at an average price of approximately S$1,280 per square foot (psf).
PHOTO: SIM LIAN GROUP

TREASURE at Tampines, the 2,203-unit condominium coming up on the site of the former Tampines Court HUDC estate, will be available for preview this Friday, with sales slated to start later this month at an average price of approximately S$1,280 per square foot (psf). 

Developer Sim Lian Group, which acquired the collective sale site for S$970 million in 2017, said the condominium will be Singapore's largest in terms of number of units. The site spans close to 650,000 sq ft, with 40 per cent currently built up.

Treasure at Tampines is one of a few mega projects launching in 2019, and is expected to receive its temporary occupation permit by 2023.

Located at Tampines Street 11, the 99-year leasehold development will offer one to five-bedroom units in sizes ranging from 463 sq ft to 1,722 sq ft.

The blocks are laid out in a north-south orientation, with a majority of units facing waterscapes, said Sim Lian. It will have 128 recreational and lifestyle amenities including 13 pools and a 24-hour indoor and outdoor gym facility, it added.

Kuik Sing Beng, executive director of Sim Lian Group, said in a media release on Thursday that the development caters to families and upgraders.

With its close proximity to Changi Airport, Jewel Changi Airport and Changi Business Park, Mr Kuik said "a home here will be a very attractive proposition for both new home buyers and upgraders alike, as well as investors".

Tampines is a major employment hub outside of the CBD, with employment clusters at the Tampines Regional Centre, Changi Airport and Changi Business Park. The business park houses tenants such as DBS, IBM and Standard Chartered Bank, while major Singapore banks like OCBC and UOB run their back-end operations at Tampines Regional Centre.

There will also be more employment opportunities with the continued development of Changi Airport, Changi Business Park and the Singapore University of Technology and Design, said Sim Lian.

The condo will have easy access to Tampines Expressway (TPE), and direct access to the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) via a new slip road, Tampines Lane. said Sim Lian. There will also be a 21 kilometre cycling path network that completes in 2022, it added.

Interested homebuyers may visit the sales gallery at Tampines Avenue 7 between 10am and 7pm daily from March 15.

OrangeTee & Tie, ERA and PropNex are the marketing agencies for Treasure at Tampines.

