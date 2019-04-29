You are here

Home > Real Estate

Sim Lim Square up for en bloc sale with S$1.25b reserve price

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 3:17 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SHOPPING mall Sim Lim Square on Rochor Canal Road has been put up for collective sale via public tender at a reserve price of S$1.25 billion on April 29, marketing agent SLP International Property Consultants announced on Monday.

The retail strata mall, one of Singapore’s largest IT shopping centres, comprises six floors and two basements, housing 492 commercial units.

It sits on a 99-year leasehold site with a land size of 78,152 square feet and a remaining lease of 63 years.

The latest Urban Redevelopment Authority-approved (URA) gross floor area (GFA) is 391,000 sq ft, with the site zoned for commercial use with a plot ratio of 4:2 according the URA's 2014 Master Plan, SLP said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The site is square-shaped and fronts three roads with pedestrian access on all four sides.

Built in 1985, Sim Lim Square is known for its cluster of electronics and IT goods and services retailers, which are operated by individual shop owners and entrepreneurs. Some of the owners of the units have been in business since the 1980s.

It is located near the commercial precinct in the Bras Basah-Bugis planning area and the historical district of Kampong Glam. As a result, it sees high volumes of footfall from tourists, foreign visitors and local shoppers, SLP said.

Given the mall’s location at the apex of the Ophir-Rochor Corridor, which is part of the expanded downtown area, the new owner can sync its asset management strategy of the property with current urban upgrading plans, SLP noted.

Vikas Gupta, chairman of the mall’s collective sales committee, said: “We are currently heavily under-utilised and the strata system does not allow Sim Lim Square to use the spare space, so it’s the ideal time to refresh (the mall).”

The tender closes at 3pm on June 24.

Real Estate

Debao unit to sell stake in loss-making Malaysia business for 4m yuan

Sentosa Cove: Is a rebound in prices on the horizon?

Warren Buffett bets on Dubai property as market slump drags on

Mismatch for residential take-up and launches in Q1

ARA US Hospitality Trust's IPO likely to be priced at US$0.88 per unit: term sheet

Mapletree Logistics Trust posts higher Q4 DPU

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
4 Organising the organisation
5 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_NO SIGNBOARD_290419_31.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

Apr 29, 2019
Transport

Scoot to suspend flights to 4 cities on weak demand and aircraft shortage

Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

CAD investigates No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized

BP_DBS_290419_32.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening