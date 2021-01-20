You are here

Singapore boutique hotels tap buoyant market to offload

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 4:42 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Aqueen.JPG
The latest to go to market is the Aqueen Heritage Hotel at 51 Joo Chiat Road with an indicative price of S$55 million.
PHOTO: CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

Fortuna Hotel (PhotoCredit_CBRE).jpg
Fortuna Hotel just across the road from Mustafa Centre, was launched for sale by tender with a guide price of S$98.8 million last October.
PHOTO: CBRE

PORCELAIN_4046973.jpg
The Porcelain Hotel at 48, 49 and 50 Mosque Street was relaunched for sale last November with an indicative price of S$68.8 million.
PHOTO: CBRE

BOUTIQUE hotel owners are perking up at active property buying in Singapore, as a pandemic crushed the tourism sector but not the will of the well-heeled in scooping up assets.

A few such boutique properties have been put on the market in the last six months, with owners vying for...

