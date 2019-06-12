You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore condo rents slip 0.3% in May, HDB rents inch up 0.1%: SRX

Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - 11:08 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

nwy_street_120619_45_2x.jpg
Rents for private non-landed homes were down 0.3 per cent in May from April, while rents for HDB flats rose slightly by 0.1 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX on Wednesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

RENTS for private non-landed homes were down 0.3 per cent in May from April, while rents for HDB flats rose slightly by 0.1 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX on Wednesday.

The fall in rents for condominiums and private apartments in May followed a 0.5 per cent gain in April, which was adjusted from its initial flash estimate of 0.6 per cent. 

The core central region saw the biggest decline in rents, down 0.8 per cent, followed by the rest of central region which was down 0.7 per cent. The outside central region bucked the trend and was up 0.5 per cent.

Overall, rents rose by 2 per cent versus the year-ago period.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The number of condo and private apartments leased in May edged down 0.2 per cent from April, with an estimated 4,801 units rented compared with 4,810 units in the preceding month. Year on year, units rented were 4.2 per cent lower than the 5,013 units recorded in May 2018.

In the HDB market, rents rose 0.1 per cent in May, following a 0.1 per cent drop in April.

Rents for three-room and five-room flats rose 0.9 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively, while rents for four-room and executive flats fell by 0.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.

Rents for flats in mature estates remain unchanged, while non-mature estates saw rents increase by 0.3 per cent.

HDB rental volume decreased 6 per cent month on month in May. An estimated 1,887 HDB flats were rented versus 2,007 units in April. Compared to a year ago, rental volumes were 3.4 per cent lower than the 1,954 units in May 2018.

Year on year, overall HDB rents increased by 0.4 per cent, with rents for flats in mature estates and non-mature estates increasing by 0.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.

Real Estate

CapitaLand to sell its holdings in three China shopping malls

Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research

Mapletree Investments acquires first office property in Dublin

Guoco Tower wins excellence award

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.4% in May, rising for fourth straight month

GIC among backers of S Korean firm that reinvented 'love hotels'

Editor's Choice

nwy_Deutsche Bank_120619_8.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

BT_20190612_SPBLUERED_3806170.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Garage

BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

nwy_temasek_120619_7.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 It starts from the top
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

7.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Grab eyes Singapore banking licence as MAS studies virtual banks: sources

Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, Sembcorp Industries, Isetan, Challenger, RE&S, SATS, Mercurius

nwy_Deutsche Bank_120619_8.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

nwy_temasek_120619_7.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening