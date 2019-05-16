Singapore condo rents up 0.6% in April, HDB rents down 0.1%: SRX

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
RENTS for non-landed private homes in Singapore rose 0.6 per cent in April from March, while rents for HDB flats dipped 0.1 per cent, said real estate portal SRX on Wednesday.
Year on year, rents for condominiums and private apartments rose 2.4 per cent; all regions
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg