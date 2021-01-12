You are here

Singapore condo resale prices continue to climb in December: SRX

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 11:44 AM
RESALE prices of non-landed private homes in Singapore rose for the fifth straight month in December, flash figures from real estate portal SRX Property showed on Tuesday.

Overall resale prices in December 2020 were up 0.3 per cent from November 2020. For the whole of last year, resale prices rose by 1.4 per cent, slightly lower than the 1.8 per cent rise recorded in 2019.

The rest of central region (RCR) or city fringes and outside of central region (OCR) both rose month on month by 0.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, resale prices in the core central region (CCR) dropped by 0.4 per cent.

Year on year, the RCR and OCR were up 0.5 per cent and 3 per cent respectively, while the CCR dropped by 1.4 per cent.

Around 1,236 units were resold in December 2020, down 5.1 per cent from the 1,302 units resold in November 2020. Year on year, volumes were 79.4 per cent higher and 96.4 per cent higher than the five-year average volumes for the month of December.

By region, 60.9 per cent of resale volumes came from the OCR, 22.9 per cent from the RCR, and 16.3 per cent from the CCR.

December's resale volume brings the total number of resale transactions in 2020 to 10,712, which is 18.1 per cent more than the whole of 2019.

In December 2020, a unit at Skyline @ Orchard Boulevard fetched the highest transacted price at S$12.2 million. In the RCR, a unit at Pebble Bay resold for S$4.3 million fetched the highest transacted price, while a unit at A Treasure Trove resold for S$3.2 million fetched the highest transacted price in the OCR.

SRX said the overall transaction over X-value (TOX) for December 2020 was S$15,000, up S$4,000 from November 2020.

District 4 (Sentosa and Harbourfront) posted the highest median TOX at positive S$50,000, while District 1 (Boat Quay, Raffles Place, Marina) posted the lowest median TOX at negative S$19,000.

TOX measures how much a buyer is overpaying (positive value) or underpaying (negative value) for a property based on SRX's computer-generated market value. The data includes only districts with more than 10 resale transactions.

