Singapore condo resale prices down 0.3% in Jan: SRX
Trends indicate private resale market may continue to experience weakness, with more than 60 new projects slated to be launched in 2019
SINGAPORE'S condo resale market continued to cool for the second straight month in January, with non-landed private residential resale prices down 0.3 per cent from the month before, according to monthly figures from real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday.
