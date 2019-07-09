You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices down 0.4% in June, break 4-month uptrend: SRX flash data

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 11:07 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

LYH_8052.jpg
Resale prices for condominiums in the core central region saw the biggest decline, down 0.7 per cent, while prices for outside central region areas retreated 0.4 per cent.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE'S condo resale prices were down 0.4 per cent in June from its May peak, breaking an upward trend that had lasted four months, according to monthly flash figures from real estate portal SRX Property released on Tuesday.

The decline in June follows a 0.4 per cent gain in May.

Prices in the core central region (CCR) saw the biggest decline, down 0.7 per cent, while prices for outside central region areas retreated 0.4 per cent. 

Prices in the city fringes, or rest of central region, were unchanged from May.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Volume of sales dropped 20.5 per cent with 666 units resold in June, compared to the 838 units recorded in May. Year on year, the decline was bigger at 41.8 per cent fewer units resold compared with June 2018.

However, overall condo prices were higher by 1.6 per cent versus June 2018.

SRX’s overall median transaction over X-value (TOX) was positive S$10,000 in June, unchanged from May figures.

TOX measures how much a buyer is overpaying or underpaying for a property based on SRX Property’s computer-generated market value.

Among districts with more than 10 resale transactions, District 12's Balestier, Toa Payoh and Serangoon posted the highest median TOX at positive S$50,000, followed by District 14's Geylang and Eunos at positive S$45,000.

While District 16's Bedok and Upper East Coast posted the lowest median TOX at negative S$40,000, followed by District 15's Katong, Joo Chiat and Amber Road at negative S$30,000.

"The price decline in CCR could be attributed to fewer super luxury homes being sold in the month of June," said Christine Sun, head of research and consultancy, OrangeTee & Tie.

According to URA data, there were 19 resale condos sold above S$3,000 per square foot (psf) in May, including two units that were transacted above S$4,000 psf. Comparatively, only 11 units were sold above S$3,000 psf in June, said Ms Sun.

As for the lower overall sales volume, Ms Sun said it is within expectation as sales activities are typically slower during the school holidays in June.

"Sales volume was much higher last June as the property cooling measures were not implemented then," she said.

She expects increased marketing activities in the coming months due to more project launches, with buying interest from the primary market potentially spilling over to the resale market if sellers or properties in the vicinity are able to match the price expectation of buyers.

190709_ONLINE-SRX-private-resale-June.jp

Real Estate

PropertyGuru names industry veteran Tan Tee Khoon as Singapore country manager

Datapulse to take 5% stake in Bay Hotel Singapore for S$12.1m

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Frasers Property's new unit to combine industrial, logistics ops in Australia, Europe in FY2020

Hoa Nam Building going for en bloc sale with S$160m asking price

About 500 buildings required to install critical fire safety features

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
2 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
3 Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nwy_CARRIE_090719_48_2x.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says extradition bill is 'dead' after mass protests

BT_20190709_LMXDB9_3829795.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley asks UE to explain share sale

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening