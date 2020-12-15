Singapore condo resale prices rise for fourth straight month in November: SRX

Resale prices of non-landed private homes in Singapore rose for the fourth straight month in November, according to flash figures from real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday.

Overall prices were up 0.3 per cent from October 2020, and up 1.3 per cent from November 2019. All regions saw price increases in November 2020.

Month on month, the core central region (CCR) was up 0.5 per cent, the rest of central region (RCR) or city fringes rose 0.1 per cent, while the outside of central region (OCR) rose by 0.3 per cent.

Year on year, the RCR and OCR rose by 1.8 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively, while CCR prices dropped by 0.6 per cent.

Resale volumes were up 1.4 per cent to about 1,426 units resold in November, from 1,407 units resold a month ago. Volumes were 83.5 per cent higher year on year and 76 per cent higher than the five-year average volumes for the month of November.

By region, 59.7 per cent of volumes were from the OCR, 23.3 per cent was from the RCR and 17 per cent from the CCR.

A unit at Nassim Jade fetched the highest transacted price in November at S$11.7 million, according to SRX. The most expensive unit resold in the RCR was S$6.9 million at Corals at Keppel Bay. In the OCR, the highest transacted price was $3.6 million for a unit at The Chuan.

SRX said the overall transaction over X-value (TOX) for November was S$11,000 in November, from zero in October.

District 8 (Farrer Park and Serangoon Road) posted the highest median TOX at positive S$50,000, while District 14 (Eunos, Geylang and Paya Lebar) posted the lowest median TOX at negative S$4,000.

TOX measures how much a buyer is overpaying (positive value) or underpaying (negative value) for a property based on SRX's computer-generated market value. The data includes only districts with more than 10 resale transactions.