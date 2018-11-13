You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip for 3rd month with 0.4% drop in October: SRX

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 10:40 AM
ann@sph.com.sg

nz-mexico-101018.jpg
Resale prices of private non-landed homes in Singapore declined for the third straight month in October after the latest round of property cooling measures, flash estimates by real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday showed.
PHOTO: ST FILE

RESALE prices of private non-landed homes in Singapore declined for the third straight month in October after the latest round of property cooling measures, flash estimates by real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday showed.

Condominiums and private apartment resale prices weakened by 0.4 per cent last month from September. This follows the 0.5 per cent drop in September, a figure revised up from an earlier estimated decline of 0.2 per cent. Resale prices also dipped 0.2 per cent in August.

Before August, resale prices had an unbroken 12-month run to new highs. Now, year on year, they are still up by 8.7 per cent from October 2017 but have fallen 1.0 per cent in the last three months since hitting their peak in July when the additional property curbs were announced.

Buying activity in the resale market remained lacklustre. While the 703 units that were resold in October was 3.7 per cent more than the 678 units for September, resale volume compared to a year ago was 53 per cent lower than the 1,497 units moved in October 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SRX data also showed that the premium that buyers were prepared to pay over market value continued to inch up in October after tumbling following the July property curbs.

SRX's overall median transaction over X-value (TOX) rose to S$4,000 last month, up from S$1,000 in September and zero in August. The TOX had sunk to S$4,000 in July from S$17,000 in June.

TOX measures how much a buyer is overpaying or underpaying on a property based on SRX Property's computer-generated market value.

District 4's Telok Blangah and Harbourfront posted the highest median TOX of S$50,000, followed by District 28's Seletar with S$44,000, among districts with more than 10 resale transactions.

District 12's Balestier, Toa Payoh and Serangoon posted the lowest median TOX of negative S$49,000, followed by District 20's Bishan and Ang Mo Kio at negative S$20,000.

Real Estate

CapitaLand teams up with GIC to buy Shanghai’s tallest twin towers for 12.8b yuan

Sinarmas Land's Q3 profit falls 25.7%

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Mandarin Gardens raises en bloc asking price to S$2.79b

Canada's Avison Young buys UK's GVA

CapitaLand wins bid for prime Guangzhou site while expanding footprint

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services
4 Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses
5 Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

Nov 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Oxley, Wilmar, Boustead, Metro, Golden Agri

BT_20181113_JLMAS13_3615110.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's fintech drive arcs towards financial inclusion

nz-Shanghai01-131118.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand teams up with GIC to buy Shanghai’s tallest twin towers for 12.8b yuan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening