Singapore condo resale prices up 0.4% in May, rising for 4th straight month: SRX

Tue, Jun 11, 2019 - 11:04 AM
SINGAPORE'S condo resale prices rose 0.4 per cent in May from April, rising for the fourth consecutive month, according to monthly figures from real estate portal SRX Property released on Tuesday.
The increase in May follows a 0.8 per cent gain in April, which was adjusted from its initial 0.9 per cent flash estimate.

Price gains of non-landed private homes were led by the city fringes, or rest of central region, which was up 0.8 per cent.

Prices in the core central region and outside central region areas were up a more modest 0.1 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively.

Volume of sales increased by 3 per cent with 835 units resold in May, compared to the 811 units recorded in April. However, this was 46.1 per cent fewer units resold than in May 2018.

Year on year, overall condo prices rose 2.3 per cent.

 

