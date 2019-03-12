You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.5% in February from January: SRX

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 11:04 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

BP_SGcondo_120319_67.jpg
Singapore condo resale prices increased for the first time in February, up 0.5 per cent from January, after two consecutive months of cooling in December and January, according to monthly figures from real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE condo resale prices increased for the first time in February, up 0.5 per cent from January, after two consecutive months of cooling in December and January, according to monthly figures from real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday.

It was the largest price increase since July 2018, with year-on-year prices up by 4.6 per cent compared to February 2018.

Prices were up 0.2 per cent in the core central region and 0.8 per cent in the city fringes, or rest of central region. The suburbs, or outside central region, followed suit with prices rising 0.5 per cent.

February prices were 0.9 per cent lower than the peak in July 2018, when property cooling measures were announced.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

An estimated 523 units were resold in February, representing an 8.7 per cent decrease from the 573 units resold in January, and a sharper 56.7 per cent decrease from the 1,207 units resold in February 2018.

OrangeTee & Tie head of research and consultancy Christine Sun said that taking the cue from the primary market which has seen price resilience in many new project launches, sellers in the secondary market had also increased their asking prices in recent months.

On the fewer number of units sold, Ms Sun said that as resale condos are generally larger in size than new condos, the price quantum of resale homes may breach the affordability threshold of buyers when the units are pegged too close to the prices of new homes on a per square foot basis. Therefore, some potential buyers may have turned to the primary market, where smaller but more affordable options are available.

She added that the effects of the cooling measures and uncertainties surrounding the global economy may continue to weigh on the resale market. Competition for buyers may also intensify as more than 60 new projects are slated to be launched this year.

Table

Real Estate

Lippo Karawaci secures US$1b in funding; names new CEO and CFO in transformation plan

New S$2m fund to help construction firms acquire quieter building equipment

Will a fancy mall help sell Hudson Yards' pricey apartments?

Aussie home price boom fuelled by low rates

Indonesian property stock soars nearly 1,700% since January IPO

Unsold luxury homes raise red flags in Sweden

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SilkAir_120319_61.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

CAAS suspends operation of 737 Max into and out of Singapore after Ethiopian Airlines crash

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, F&N, Lippo Malls, JCG Investment, Acesian, China Mining

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening