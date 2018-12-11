You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up in 0.2% in November following 3 months of declines: SRX

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 11:08 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

RESALE prices of private non-landed homes in Singapore increased in November, after three straight months of declines after property cooling measures were introduced in July, flash estimates by real estate portal SRX Property has shown on Tuesday.

Condominiums and private apartment resale prices strengthened by 0.2 per cent last month from October. This follows the 0.3 per cent drop in October, a figure revised from an earlier estimated decline of 0.4 per cent.

Before August, resale prices had an unbroken 12-month run to new highs. Now, year on year, they are still up by 8.8 per cent from November 2017, but are down 0.7 per cent from its peak in July when the additional property curbs were announced.

Buying activity in the resale market continued to remained lacklustre. About 662 units were resold in November, a 4.6 per cent decline from the 694 units in October. Resale volume compared to a year ago was 55.4 per cent lower than the 1,483 units moved in November 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Orange Tee & Tie's head of research and consultancy Christine Sun said that the resale market has yet to reach market equilibrium due to a mismatch in price expectations between buyers and sellers.

She said: "Buyers were largely waiting on the sidelines as they are probably expecting prices to soften after the cooling measures. Some sellers, on the other hand, have raised their asking prices possibly taking the cue from recent developers' new sales where some projects have reached new benchmark prices for their locations.

"There is a fair bit of latent demand in the market and it is expected to build up in the coming months. If sales volume remains thin, some genuine sellers may start reducing their asking prices and this could present good buying opportunity for long-term investors." 

SRX data also showed that the premium that buyers were prepared to pay over market value fell in November.

SRX's overall median transaction over X-value (TOX) dropped to negative S$10,000 last month, down from S$4,000 in October and S$1,000 in September. The TOX was zero in August and stood at S$4,000 in July.

TOX measures how much a buyer is overpaying or underpaying on a property based on SRX Property's computer-generated market value.

District 21's Upper Bukit Timah and Ulu Pandan posted the highest median TOX of S$22,000, followed by District 22's Jurong with S$20,000, among districts with more than 10 resale transactions.

District 10's Bukit Timah, Holland Road and Tanglin posted the lowest median TOX of negative S$150,000, followed by District 9's Orchard, Cairnhill and River Valley, and District 20's Bishan and Ang Mo Kio at negative S$40,000.

Real Estate

Government Land Sales programme releases white site in Woodlands Regional Centre

Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Singapore property 'standstill' expected next year

AIMS unitholders fend off another wind-up bid

China property market likely to cool further in 2019; curbs may be eased

Be prepared for housing price dive, Australia told

Editor's Choice

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_LLNICO_3640017.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nico Steel forges ahead with new higher-margin strategy

Most Read

1 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
2 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
3 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
4 Failure to recognise vulnerabilities behind my error in Noble
5 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-parkviwe-121219.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: EpiCentre, Hong Leong Asia, Great Eastern, China Star Food

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening