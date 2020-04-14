You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore condo resale volume up 17% in March: SRX

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 11:45 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

AB_condo_140420.jpg
The number of Singapore condominium units resold in March increased 17 per cent to 709 units from 606 units in February, according to flash estimates from real estate portal SRX Property.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE number of Singapore condominium units resold in March increased 17 per cent to 709 units from 606 units in February, according to flash estimates from real estate portal SRX Property.

However, the resale volume was 13 per cent lower versus a year ago and down 21 per cent from the five-year average volume for the month of March.

By region, 57.5 per cent of the month's volume came from the outside central region (OCR), 22.9 per cent from rest of central region (RCR) and 19.6 per cent from the core central region (CCR).

OrangeTee and Tie's head of research and consultancy Christine Sun said the higher sales could be due to deals that had been closed earlier in the year, or were near completion before the Covid-19 crisis escalated in late-March.

Meanwhile, resale prices edged up 0.1 per cent in March from February and were 0.4 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

SEE ALSO

Virtual showflats, marketing on the rise; but not all potential buyers sold on them

OCR recorded a 1.3 per cent monthly increase in condo resale prices for March while RCR prices dipped 1.7 per cent and CCR edged down 0.1 per cent.

Year on year, OCR prices increased 0.7 per cent, RCR fell 0.8 per cent and CCR rose 1 per cent.

The highest transacted price for a resale unit in March was S$10.5 million at The Ritz-Carlton Residences. In RCR, the most expensive resale unit was at Pebble Bay for S$4.4 million while in OCR, it was a Flamingo Valley unit resold for S$3.3 million.

The overall transaction over X-value (TOX) in March stayed flat at negative S$2,000 versus February.

TOX measures how much a buyer is overpaying (positive value) or underpaying (negative value) for a property based on SRX's computer-generated market value. The data includes only districts with more than 10 resale transactions.

District 9 (Orchard and River Valley) recorded the highest median TOX at positive S$40,000, followed by District 8 (Farrer Park and Serangoon Road) at positive S$35,000.

The lowest median TOX was recorded in District 20 (Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Thomson) at negative S$62,000, followed by District 15 (East Coast and Marine Parade) at negative S$30,000.

Ms Sun noted that impact from the Covid-19 outbreak has probably not been reflected in March's numbers.

ERA Realty's head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak said the March figures point to the underlying strength of the local real estate market and that under normal circumstances, real estate prices and transaction volume would be rising robustly.

ERA Realty expects the resale volume in April to be a fraction of the typical monthly volume of 600 to 900 units, Mr Mak added.

Real Estate

California’s biggest developer says virus won’t revive suburbia

Singapore property investment sales may dive up to 70% in 2020

Coronavirus hits another SoftBank star as Oyo furloughs thousands of workers

Agents wonder if virtual property tours are enough to seal million-dollar deals

Saudi quarantine offers temporary lifeline to struggling hotels

March hotel occupancy rate in Japan lowest on record: survey

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 11:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

US underestimates methane emissions from offshore oil industry -study

[DALLAS] Offshore oil and gas drilling operations in the US Gulf of Mexico emit far more methane than government...

Apr 14, 2020 11:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Shell, Exxon halt some Gulf of Mexico output due to Exxon pipeline leak

[NEW YORK] A leak in a pipeline that carries oil from US Gulf of Mexico offshore facilities has halted production at...

Apr 14, 2020 11:37 AM
Consumer

How the virus transformed the way Americans spend their money

[NEW YORK] The coronavirus has profoundly altered daily life in America, ushering in sweeping upheavals to the US...

Apr 14, 2020 11:36 AM
Technology

Telco shares are surprise losers as lockdown drives Internet boom

[SINGAPORE] As lockdowns worldwide drive a surge in Internet use, boosting online sales for businesses as varied as...

Apr 14, 2020 11:26 AM
Government & Economy

China says difficulties facing trade cannot be underestimated

[BEIJING] China's trade showed some signs of recovery in March as domestic demand returns to normal, but...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.