Singapore government keeps pace in residential land supply for H2 2018

THE government will be launching six land parcels for sale in the second-half of this year on the Confirmed List of the Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

They comprise four private residential sites - including one executive condominium (EC) site, one "white" site and one hotel site which can yield 2,705 private residential units (including 695 EC units), 42,200 square metres of gross commercial space and 390 hotel rooms.

Another nine sites are placed under the Reserve List for H2 2018. These will be triggered for sale if a developer's indicated minimum price in his application is acceptable or there is sufficient market interest for the site.

These Reserve List sites comprise seven private residential sites - including one EC site, and two "white" sites. They can yield 5,335 private residential units (including 515 EC units), 82,000 sq m of gross commercial space and 540 hotel rooms.

All in, the sites under the Confirmed List and Reserve List can yield up to 8,040 private residential units, 124,200 sq m gross floor area (GFA) of commercial space and 930 hotel rooms, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Wednesday.

The residential land supply in H2 2018 GLS thus keeps pace with that in H1 2018 when the government made available 2,775 residential units under the Confirmed List and 5,270 units under the Reserve List.

Explaining its rationale, the URA stressed that there is a healthy supply of private housing in the pipeline. Around 20,000 units from GLS and en-bloc sale sites are pending planning approval, on top of the 24,000 unsold units from projects withplanning approval. In addition, more than 30,000 existing private housing units remain vacant.

"Nevertheless, there continues to be strong demand for land from developers. Transaction volumes are also rising," the URA observed.

"Hence, the government has decided to keep the total supply of units for the H2 2018 GLS programme at about the same level as the supply from the H1 2018 GLS programme. Taken together, the total supply in the pipeline will be able to meet homebuyers’ demand over the next one to two years, and to meet our population’s housing needs.

"The government will continue to monitor the property market closely and adjust the supply from future GLS Programmes, when necessary," the URA added.

For commercial land supply, there is a jump in both the Confirmed and Reserved List of H2 2018 - representing a 94 per cent surge in commercial gross floor area (GFA) compared to H1 2018.

For the first time after several years, the government is also re-introducing hotel rooms supply in its GLS programme amid rosier tourism prospects for Singapore in the next few years.

To-date, three Confirmed List sites in H1 2018 GLS programme have been sold and the tender for the remaining three Confirmed List sites will close by September. Two Reserve List sites at Peck Seah Street and Woodlands Square will beremoved from H1 2018 Reserve List to facilitate a review of development plans in the area.

As a result, a total of seven residential sites remain on the H1 2018 Reserve List and will be carried over to the second-half 2018 GLS programme, the URA said.