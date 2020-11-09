You are here

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

Sustainability is behind the moratorium; Republic has about 60 data centres guzzling electricity
EDB, IMDA and JTC said the government has been working on the sustainable growth of data centres in Singapore and conducting reviews of data centre-related policies.
SINGAPORE authorities have nudged data centre players to stop building new ones on this land-scarce island, triggering a rise in short-term rental rates.

A moratorium on constructing new data centres was "implicitly imposed" since early last year during a closed-door...

